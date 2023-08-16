Vice President on Construction and Elections in Sudan

The coup's Sovereignty Council deputy chairman, Malik Agar, identified what he described as “the tasks required for the government's work in the next stage, with reconstruction, and preparing the country for elections.”

Agar pointed to a possible peaceful resolution of the conflict. He said the situation “necessitates us to form a government to run the wheel of the state.”

Today, Wednesday, in the eastern city of Port Sudan, Aqar presided over a meeting of the coup cabinet in the presence of the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Othman Hussein, and the ministers in charge.

Agar made a comprehensive statement to the council about his foreign tour and his meetings with heads of state and government, noting that his visits yielded positive results.

��BREAKING: #Malik Agar, the deputy head of #Sudan's Sovereign Council, proposed the formation of a caretaker government on Tuesday as a strategy to resolve the conflict between the army and Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces as clashes enter fifth month. #Sudanese #RSF #Conflict pic.twitter.com/EBHFy4UkXF — Forsige Breaking News (@ForsigeNews) August 16, 2023

The Minister of Culture and Information of the coup authority, Graham Abdel Qader, said in a press statement after the meeting that Agar provided statement where he made it clear that the war is faced by many complications. He stressed that the efforts that were made were unable to stop it.

For his part, the United Nation Organization warned about the situation in the country. It said in a statement on Tuesday, “Time is running out for farmers to plant the crops that will feed them and their neighbors. Medical supplies are scarce.” The statement added that "the situation is spiraling out of control."

The statement highlighted, “It is time for a reset. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The people of Sudan need peace and equitable access to humanitarian relief. And the international community must step up today, engage at all levels, and act to put Sudan back on track and end the war.”

The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than 3.4 million people inside the country. Those who escaped Sudan have arrived in other countries in the region including Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA): the spike in gender-based violence amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity.