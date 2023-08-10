Sudan: Clashes Intensify in the Capital

MSF revealed that it had treated 3,800 patients, including more than 200 children, in the Turkish hospital between mid-June and the end of July. It stressed the importance of these medical services in Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, which the war made it very chaotic since its outbreak last Abril.

The clashes with heavy and light weapons between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expanded on Thursday in the capital Khartoum, which led to the interruption of public services, including water and electricity services.

In a brief statement, the army stated that "the Special Action Forces of the Armored Corps (south of Khartoum) are carrying out extensive patrol operations in the Jabra and Al-Ashra areas."

The cities of Omdurman, west of the capital, Khartoum, and Bahri (Northern), are also witnessing clashes, with intense warplanes flying in Bahri.

Army forces patrol the old neighborhoods of Omdurman and pursued the RSF, while residents of those neighborhoods fled to other places to escape the ongoing clashes.

Since its outbreak in Sudan, 16 weeks ago, the war has killed nearly 4,000 people and displaced more than three million people inside and outside the country.

Six Sudanese intelligence officers were killed during clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman city, north of the capital Khartoum, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) appealed to the Sudanese authorities to grant entry visas to foreigners working in the organization to continue providing support to one of the last operating hospitals in Sudan. The war has led to the collapse of three quarters of health institutions.

The organization said that it has been waiting for more than eight weeks for visas for surgeons, nurses and workers in other specialties.

MSF revealed that it had treated 3,800 patients, including more than 200 children, in the Turkish hospital between mid-June and the end of July. It stressed the importance of these medical services in Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, which the war made it very chaotic since its outbreak last April.

As humanitarian organizations, NGOs and foreign governments watch on in dismay, the conflict shows little signs of ending, with both the army and the RSF engaging in a bloodthirsty battle to the end. But as the violence threatens to tip into an all out civil war and plunge the region into crisis, neighboring countries have been asking how order might be restored.