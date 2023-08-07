Sudan: Torrential Rains in the North of the Country

The autumn and rainy season began in many areas in Sudan since last month, and varying rains fell during the past days. Many areas are expected to witness torrential rains and floods, at a time when many municipalities did not make the usual preparations to receive the rainy season due to the war that broke out between the army and Rapid Support Force and the Army since mid-April.

The torrential rains in parts of Meroe locality in the Shimalia state - northern Sudan, caused severe damage to a number of areas on Sunday, August 6.

According to the local press on Monday 7th, the village of (Al-Takar) north of the ancient city of Merowe is the most affected, as the torrents flowing in abundance from the valleys and creeks in the mountainous region in the east caused the flood.

According to the preliminary statistics of the civil defense in the locality, the torrential rains caused a total collapse of (78) houses, a complete collapse of the school wall, and huge damage to the livestock and agriculture plants in the Al-Takar area.

It also caused partial collapse of more than (70) houses in the Al-Saqqai area, the total collapse of many houses in the city of Karima and Al-Qareer, two bigger cities, in addition to great damage and the destruction of vast areas of agricultural products. The disaster also caused the cutting of the national road of Merowe - the dam.

The agency reported that many citizens of Al-Takr suffer from extremely complex conditions after they became homeless.

The executive director of the locality, Sumaya Hussein, accompanied by the local security committee, the director of the Marawi administrative unit, the director of civil defense in the locality, and the rapporteur of the Supreme Committee for Autumn and Flood Emergencies (SCAFE), inspected those affected by the torrential rains in the Al-Takar area.

Sumaya Hussein affirmed the plans of the local government with the state government and voluntary organizations to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected in the region.

For his part, the local police director, Emad Hashem, appealed to the citizens of Al-Takr and the affected areas to beware of the dangers of the collapse of houses and buildings, harmful insects and snakes.

While a number of citizens in Al-Takar and neighboring areas appealed to the competent authorities in the center and the state to intervene urgently to help those affected and to address the environmental and health effects of the torrential rains.

Many municipalities witnessed heavy and torrential rains, which caused great material losses in private and public property.

