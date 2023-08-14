Parolin Reaffirming Peace Appeals in Sudan

His trip has been driven by the recent catastrophic events that have affected the region of Malakal, for which he brings vows of solidarity. Pietro Parolin, is a cardinal and Vatican Secretary of State. Before visiting Sudan he made a visit to Angola where he presided over the episcopal ordination of Archbishop Germano Penemote, appointed apostolic nuncio in Pakistan.

“He is the first son of this land called to carry out the mission of apostolic nuncio,” this is how the Secretary of State explained the reason why he personally ordained Germano Penemote archbishop in Angola.

The Cardinal’s visit to Malakal will begin in the diocese of the area, from which he will depart to personally assess the situation in one of the fiercest scenes of the war, and now affected by meteorological events. His visit is in response to an invitation sent to him by Bishop Stephen Nyodho Ador Majwok. He will spend two days in Malakal and then travel to Rumbek.

“All of us are familiar with the situation in Malakal: the issue of natural disasters, floods and many other things, along with man-made disasters (...) But now there is also an opportunity for peace,” said the Archbishop of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, while giving an interview to the Catholic radio station of the archdiocese of Juba, on the occasion of this visit.

#Juba| President of #South_Sudan Salva Kiir met with the visiting Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in #Juba

Parolin delivered to President Kiir a message of good will from his Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex_ar . pic.twitter.com/AZkdREwkqA — Alhadi Alameen الهادي الأمين (@alssunia) August 14, 2023

Parolin has been developing a deep collaborative work with the UN, assisting and mediating in conflicts and catastrophe situations, seeking to alleviate human pain, which has made him a sign of reconciliation between peoples.

During the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the existence of the UN, the Cardinal expressed his sense of belonging and recognition with the work carried out by the organization in favor of peace and human understanding worldwide.

"The difficult task of the search for the common good continues to guide the members of the United Nations that, after 75 years of history and commitment to rights, justice and peace, it continues to be a necessary organization to respond to the hopes of the peoples," he said in his statement on that date.

The Vatican has shown great interest in the resolution of the conflict in Sudan since the very beginning of it. Pope Francis has asked the Church and the political leaders of South Sudan, as well as the different members and structures of the Vatican See, to join efforts and will for the attainment of peace. This second solo visit of Cardinal Parolin to the African nation only validates this intention.