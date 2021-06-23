Venezuela's President Calls To Consolidate Latin American Unity

"Either we are all free or no one is free. Either there is a Latin American homeland for everyone or there is no homeland for anyone," President Nicolas Maduro said.

During an event honoring the Battle of Carabobo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday called on Latin American peoples to regional unity.

"Either we are all free or no one is free. Either there is a Latin American homeland for everyone or there is no homeland for anyone," he said, recalling Simon Bolivar, who led the struggle of several South American countries against Spain during the 19th-century independence wars.

"For us, the Homeland is America. When we, the Bolivarians, speak of the ‘Great Homeland’, we speak of the sublime and greatest love to which one must dedicate one's whole life," Maduro stressed and recalled that Venezuela will remain united despite external attempts to divide it.

"We will continue free towards 2030, breaking the curse of treason... We will open the doors to a new era of union, love, work, prosperity, and growth for the homeland and the family… An era of popular and citizen power", he added.

Venezuela's President stressed that South American unity was precisely the strategic objective that inspired Bolivar and the patriots who fought in the Battle of Carabobo, which consolidated Venezuela's independence on June 24, 1821.

"The liberating guerrillas, which numbered no more than 8,000 men, fought against 14,000 Spanish soldiers. Bolivar divided them to reduce their capabilities. His campaign was designed to disperse and weaken a Spanish army which had far superior military capabilities," he explained.

Maduro also recalled that Simon Bolivar dedicated his life to the struggle for the independence of other South American countries in order to later achieve a single great nation united by the same interests and objectives.

In current times, the imperial expansion of the United States also obliges Latin Americans to strengthen common instruments such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), a regional integration agreement created in 2004 at the initiative of President Hugo Chavez.

"We must consolidate the path taken by ALBA to maintain the innate rebelliousness of our peoples against injustice, empires, inequality, and manipulation," Maduro pointed out.