Russia and Venezuela Cooperate in the Defense Sector

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Tuesday that his country will continue to support Venezuela in the defense sector, as specialists have traveled to the Latin American country to maintain various types of military equipment.
"The Venezuelan military has been supplied with Russian systems of military products, our specialists work there, who, following the contract, regularly carry out the necessary measures to maintain this equipment," Lavrov said following a meeting with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.
Moreover, Lavrov remarked that defense cooperation will continue in the future. "We are continuing negotiations on the supply of new batches of one or another type of weapon following the wishes that our Venezuelan friends convey to us based on their assessment of the needs of their armed and security forces," the official said.
Despite several sanctions from the U.S. both Russia and Venezuela have signed 12 agreements on cooperation in defense, energy, and financial sectors.
