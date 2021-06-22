The Carabobo Battle Sealed Venezuela's Independence in 1821

The Royalists managed to gather 4,000 soldiers, while the Venezuelan side was made up of about 7,000 soldiers and 3,000 cavalrymen.

This week, Venezuela celebrates 200 years of independence from Spain. This historical landmark occurred through the Battle of Carabobo, where patriotic forces led by Simon Bolivar fought the Royalist troops on June 24, 1821.

On the side of the independence forces, General Jose Paez was in charge of a division made up of about 450 British and Irish volunteers. The battle also included General Manuel Cedeño, who commanded the second division of the Shooters and Vargas battalions.

On the side of the defenders of Spanish domination, Commander-in-Chief Miguel de la Torre presented two divisions to battle, one led by Lieutenant Colonel Tomas Garcia and the other commanded by Francisco Morales.

In the context of the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, the movie "Bolivar, the Man of Difficulties" was presented to students of the @IVCC_SVG and refugees at Calliaqua Anglican School @jaarreaza @ComradeRalph @FPerezSantana @CancilleriaVE @News_784 pic.twitter.com/LuxjT0s7Ze — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) June 18, 2021