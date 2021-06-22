Cuba and Venezuela Review Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas, held a meeting last Monday to review the work agenda established in the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Executive Vice Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the delegations presented their proposals and proposals based on the directionality of favoring the development of the peoples.

Similarly, the representatives committed to strengthening the strategic alliance consolidated from this Agreement, signed by Commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro Ruz on October 30, 2000, which is deepened every year due to the political will of Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

#EnFotos || La Vicepdta. Ejecutiva @delcyrodriguezv, se reunió este lunes #21Jun con el Viceprimer Ministro de Cuba y copresidente de la Comisión Intergubernamental del Convenio, Ricardo Cabrisas, a fin de revisar la Agenda Bilateral entre ambas naciones.#RumboBicentenario pic.twitter.com/ITv6oPhxNP — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) June 21, 2021

In his work meetings, Cabrisas spoke with the Ministers of People's Power for Productive Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo; for Health, Carlos Alvarado; and Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol.

Almost 21 years after the signing of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, the two countries continue to increase and promote mutual cooperation programs and projects in the areas of health, education, energy, science and technology, culture, defense, sports, among others, for the revival of their economies and the welfare of their peoples despite being blockaded and sanctioned.