    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela's Oil Exports Sharply Increase in February: Data

  • The exports from PDVSA to the Asian markets have steadily increased since October 2020.

    The exports from PDVSA to the Asian markets have steadily increased since October 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @VTVcanal8

Published 1 March 2021 (6 hours 49 minutes ago)
Opinion

Exports increased 35% from the previous month, the highest level in 10 months. 

Oil exports from Venezuela increased remarkably in February, influenced by sales to Asia, the Refinitiv Eikon’s tanker tracking data reported.

RELATED:

Venezuela: 1.5 Million Barrels per Day Goal, Oil Industry Rises

According to the data quoted by Reuters, the exports surpassed 700,000 barrels per day last month as clients in Asian markets have increased their demand since October when the data indicated about 123,000 barrels per day to 568,200 bpd last month.

"President Nicolás Maduro extended the Energy Emergency Decree until 2022 Signed Collective Bargaining Agreement for the oil working class."

Moreover, the organization estimates that production by PDVSA and its joint ventures last month was 35 percent higher than in January, with over 30 cargoes shipped, mainly to China, Singapore, and Malasia.

Recently, Venezuelan authorities announced that they aim to produce 1.5 million barrels per day in 2021 amid a general recovery of the oil industry. 

Tags

Venezuela oil industry Venezuela-Asia relations Oil

Reuters
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.