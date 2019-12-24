Venezuela's Indigenous Leaders Denounce Attack Against Army

The Council of General Caciques rejected "the intention of the Venezuelan right to use actors outside the struggles of the indigenous movement" to discredit the Government."

The Venezuelan indigenous leaders grouped in the Council of General Caciques denounced the attack that took place last Sunday on the southern military headquarters in the South American country.

Through a statement published on Monday, the organization rejected "the intention of the Venezuelan right to use actors outside the struggles of the Indigenous movement" to make public opinion believe that the Venezuelan State is "massacring the communities of the Pemón people ".

The chiefs affirmed that some members of the Pemón community participated in the acts of violence that act "outside the precepts and norms that govern our people, in an isolated and individual way".

Indigenous leaders claim that right-wing parties and opposition figures with "interests of economic power in our territory" are those who promote acts of violence.

Likewise, the collective demanded that those responsible for material and intellectual assault on the military unit be "condemned and prosecuted by the laws of the Republic, that these actions are not left unpunished."

The perpetrators of the assault on the military installation killed a cash and stole 120 assault rifles and other types of weapons. Faced with this situation, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reported that there were 11 detainees for the events and that the vast majority of the weapons had been recovered.