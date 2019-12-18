Russia Sends Humanitarian Support In Medicine to Venezuela

The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, María Zajárova, said on Wednesday that shipments will be made monthly and in the future is expected to expand the range of medicine in Venezuela.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that its government has sent a shipment of medicines like insulin to Venezuela, as part of the strategic alliance agreement signed between the two nations this year.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman María Zajárova said that "last week the first batch of insulin was delivered to Venezuela, with at least 200,000 units.

The Russian official pointed out that next year the plan is to send 5 million more packages of medicines as part of the humanitarian technical aid that the South American country receives, after the economic, financial and commercial blockade by the United States.

"The delivery of the shipments will provide vital medicines for more than 400,000 citizens who suffer from diabetes and who are treated by the public health system," Zajárova added.

Rusia y Venezuela refuerzan cooperación en sector energético https://t.co/d1ZzJYUIoo



Las autoridades de Rusia han reiterado que Venezuela representa un socio estratégico importante para la nación euroasiática en América Latina y el Caribe pic.twitter.com/IWR6w8d1eJ — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) 30 de noviembre de 2019

Russia and Venezuela strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

Russian authorities have reiterated that Venezuela represents an important strategic partner for the Eurasian nation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its website that on December 13th a shipment of insulin arrived, complying with strict health controls and security measures to be distributed in the national public health system.

During the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia and Venezuela signed a strategic alliance agreement in order to meet the demand of Venezuelans who require medicine, as well as to outline Russian-Venezuelan cooperation in the humanitarian field.