Russia and Venezuela Sign Agriculture Cooperation Agreement

The authorities of the Venezuelan state of Guárico on Wednesday signed a memorandum of international understanding with Russian investors as part of a strategic agreement for the new planting cycle in 2020, as part of the strengthening of cooperation in the agricultural sector .

"The Bolivarian Revolution does not stop and continues to create new alternatives to boost national agriculture through the allied country of Russia, to produce more and more food made in Venezuela," the entity's web portal said on Wednesday.

With the signing of the agreement, the terms for an alliance are established next year based on the production of plain entities.

According to the Government of Guárico, this agreement represents a new opportunity to boost planting in the territory that represents some 300,000 hectares.

In addition, these actions demonstrate the interest of the regional executive to continue working for agroindustrial development in the 15 municipalities that make up the Guariqueña region.

Given the resurgence of sanctions and the illegal blockade imposed by the United States against Venezuela, the Government chaired by President Nicolás Maduro has proposed several strategies that allow economic diversification, particularly, to enhance the national production of food for the consumption of the population.