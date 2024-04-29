Venezuela’s Attorney General Releases New Revelations on PDVSA-Crypto Case

According to Saab, "Yesterday we advanced the political conspiracy by this group, which used the digital financial system to generate chaos in our economy to generate unpredictable social unrest".

In a statement, the Venezuelan General prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, revealed links between violent opposition and corrupt officials who are already accused of various crimes in the country which were involved in corrupt businesses related to Petroleum Venezuela S.A (PDVSA) and with the cryptocurrencies.

"The objective and the end of this mafia, headed by El Aissami, was none other than to implode the national economy; destroy our currency by pushing up the value of the parallel dollar, and thus defeat the economic policies promoted by the Executive," the prosecutor added.

Tarek described how the judicial processes have been done to proceed with the capture of the corrupt and how the criminals operated. "I must remember, the keys to this plot. A network of officials who used their positions to carry out illegal oil operations was dismembered".

Attorney General of #Venezuela, @TarekWiliamSaab, responds to our collaborator @GuillermotlSur, that in the PDVSA-Cripto plot there are approximately 66 people linked, all of whom are involved in the political conspiracy

"Loads of crude oil, coke and fuel oil were assigned to individuals and to the National Superintendence of Cryptoassets, without administrative control or guarantees," Saab said.

"These products were also sold below market value. Once the illegally allocated products were commercialized, the payments did not enter Pdvsa, but were distributed arbitrarily and criminally among those involved," he added

Criminals also charged commissions throughout the marketing process, and asked for handouts to ensure access to contracts. Stolen public funds were used for financial and real estate speculation.

According to the words of the prosecution, "no one can believe that they go for diplomacy and for another conspiring for the theft of state assets, embezzlement and conspiracy".

Saab, meanwhile, investigated that the prosecutor investigated 32 corruption schemes linked to the oil industry, including PDVSA-Cripto, among the defendants are 4 former presidents of Pdvsa, to which Tarek El Aissami adds. Those previously prosecuted are Nelson Martínez; Eulogio Del Pino and Rafael Ramírez.

In total, since August 2017 we have indicted 12,639 people for acts of corruption, 11,254 have been charged and 4,810 have been convicted. Within this, we included 420 former Public Prosecutor’s Office officials who in bad time sullied their positions, said Tarek

In order to close, the prosecutor reported that the defendants will be taken to preliminary hearings where they will face the Venezuelan justice.