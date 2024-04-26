President Maduro Orders Financing 4,500 Development Projects

Communities are the backbone of Venezuelan participatory democracy, he pointed out.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the approval of funding to begin implementing 4,500 development projects that were prioritized during the consultation held on April 21.

"We cannot delay for even a second, and the resources must reach the communities immediately to start the 4,500 projects," he said. "I trust in the power of the communities and the communal councils. You are the hope, and the hope is in the streets," Maduro added.

The Bolivarian leader emphasized that the national consultation was a total success as it affirmed communities as the backbone of Venezuelan participatory democracy.

"Empowered people, organized people, mobilized people... That is the path to change everything. That is the path to addressing what people really need," he stressed.

El noble pueblo de Mamera estira sus manos, grita de forma efusiva "¡Vamos, Presidente!". Nicolás voltea, sonríe e intenta chocar su puño en señal de victoria como una reafirmación de que van por el camino correcto: hacer Patria. pic.twitter.com/4GBcMvZxbe — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) April 25, 2024

The text reads, "The noble people of Mamera stretch out their hands and shout effusively, 'Let's go, President!'. Nicolas turns around, smiles, and tries to bump his fist in victory to reaffirm that they are on the right path: building the homeland."

"Consultations to prioritize projects and approve resources should be carried out once every quarter so that people can participate and decide," Maduro added.

The Venezuelan president instructed governors and mayors to set aside resources to respond to projects prioritized in the national consultation.

He also approved funding for the execution of the first works of the projects that were voted on by the population of the communities of the Antímano parish in Caracas, where the Bolivarian leader was warmly received by the inhabitants.

"The people of Mamera, a beautiful sector of the Antímano parish in Caracas, gave me a tremendous surprise. I stand with the people!" he said.

