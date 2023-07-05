Venezuelans Commemorate 212th Anniversary of Independence

On July 11, 1812, Venezuela became the first country in Hispanic America and the third country in the Americas to declare its independence.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro commemorated the 212th anniversary of national independence and the day of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

"Today, we celebrate the people's loyalty to their principles and history. The decision to be free remains as strong and resolute as it was 212 years ago. Happy Bolivarian Homeland Day, the birthplace of Our America's Independence!" he said, referring to July 11, 1812, when the General Captaincy of Venezuela declared itself free from Spanish rule.

The Bolivarian leader also highlighted the daily work carried out by FANB officers and soldiers in defense of the Venezuelan independence.

"Our officers and soldiers bear a great deal of history on their shoulders. It is an honor to wear the homeland's sacred symbols on their chests. They stand for the promise to give their last breath to defend our most precious asset: independence. Long live the glorious Bolivarian National Armed Forces!" Maduro stressed.

#EnVivo �� | Desfile Cívico - Militar con motivo del 212º Aniversario de la Firma del Acta de la Independencia y Día de la FANB. https://t.co/r1TVKLwVJC — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "Civic-Military Parade on the occasion of the 212th Anniversary of the Signing of the Independence Act and FANB Day."

During a ceremony at the Mausoleum of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, FANB Commander Gen. Domingo Hernandez stated that Venezuela will never again be a colony of any empire.

He also recalled that Venezuela became the first country in Hispanic America and the third country in the Americas to declare independence.

Hernandez emphasized that FANB members remain faithful to the task of guaranteeing respect for the democratic will of the people and national sovereignty.

At the mausoleum, officials from the Maduro administration and officers from various branches paid homage to Bolivar's sword and sarcophagus.