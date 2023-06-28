Celac Meeting of Scientific Authorities Makes Over 63 Proposals

The Minister of People's Power for Science and Technology of Venezuela, Gabriela Jiménez, said on Wednesday that the meeting of ministers and authorities of science, technology, and innovation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) resulted in more than 63 proposals.

The minister said via Twitter that in the meeting that concluded this Tuesday in the Venezuelan city of Caracas, contributions were achieved for the region in "research, development, and innovation."

"Let's go together for integration," expressed Jiménez with respect to CELAC as a "mechanism for it." The official thanked the participation of the various delegations for their "contributions in the technical and scientific debate."

"Among the results, it was agreed to coordinate interests to advance in the path of integration through science, technology, and innovation. Likewise, the proposal of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to create a Latin American and Caribbean Center for Applied Research in Science and Technology for the 33 CELAC member countries was described as relevant by Cuba," said the deputy minister.

Agradecemos a todas las delegaciones presentes en el encuentro de Ciencia y Tecnología de la Celac 2023 por sus contribuciones y aportes en el debate técnico y científico.



Con más de 63 propuestas de investigación, desarrollo e innovación pensamos la Ciencia desde América Latina… pic.twitter.com/yzM3VwuK8g — Gabriela Jiménez (@Gabrielasjr) June 28, 2023

Venezuela's Ministry of People's Power for Science and Technology also highlighted that the regional meeting culminated with "important ideas and contributions."

"This meeting was aimed at promoting regional scientific activity through the discussion and consolidation of possible solutions and answers to common problems," the ministry added.

On this occasion, the science, technology, and innovation authorities of the region addressed in seven working groups topics such as sustainable food, communicable and non-communicable diseases, space activities, and adaptation to the climate crisis.