Venezuelan and Guyanese Authorities Plans High Level Meeting

Venezuela would welcome the proposal to hold a high-level meeting with Guyana, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, December 14.

According to a comuniqué shared by the Foreign Affairs minister Yvan Gil, the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro hold a telephonic conversation with the Brazilian President Luiz Inácio da Silva and with the Prime Minister of San Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves who accorded to schedule a high level meet with Guyanese authorities on next December 14.

Venezuela would welcome the proposal to hold a high-level meeting with Guyana, which would be announced in the coming days, in order to preserve the aspiration to keep Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, without interference from external actors.

''In both calls the historic position on the unquestionable sovereign rights of Venezuela over the Guyana, as well as the legitimate and peaceful nature of our claim, which has been kept strictly attached the provisions of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and principles and values that inspire our Paece Bolivarian Diplomacy,'' reads the comuniqué.

As well, President Nicolás Maduro spoke with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who pledged to promote efforts for direct dialogue between the parties, and recalled that he has always offered his good offices for the resolution of the dispute.

Venezuela's dispute over Guyana Essequiba dates back more than 100 years, when the British Empire seized a strip of land of more than 250,000 kilometers.

On December 3, Venezuela held a referendum - in which the Yes vote overwhelmingly won - to reaffirm its popular sovereignty over the territory.

and mostreently, on Wednesday 7, the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino met with Alexis Rodriguez Cabello, the temporary sole authority of the state of Guayana Esequiba, to coordinate actions aimed at ensuring security in the new Venezuelan state.