Venezuelan VP Delcy Rodriguez Meets Chinese FM Wang

On Wednesday, she also held a meeting with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the BRICS New Development Bank.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is in Beijing for the 17th meeting of the Mixed Venezuela-China High-Level Committee.

Wang said that China and Venezuela have forged an unbreakable, ironclad friendship, and China firmly supports Venezuela in safeguarding its national independence and dignity.

China is ready to work with Venezuela to make good preparations for the next stage of high-level exchanges, make the 17th meeting of the high-level committee a success, and push for new progress in China-Venezuela cooperation, which will not only benefit the two peoples but also make new contributions to world peace and stability.

Rodriguez said that Venezuela sincerely thanks China for its firm support for Venezuela's just cause of opposing unilateral sanctions and unreasonable blockades and supporting Venezuela in building an independent and dignified country.

La mejor manera de saltar las sanciones económicas, el Banco BRICS en China recibe a la vicepresidencia de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez. Recientemente el gobierno de Maduro presentó formalmente la solicitud para incorporarse al grupo BRICS. Un gran pasopic.twitter.com/nyy2ENvI7S — Vanessa Ortiz (@VanessaOrtizz) September 6, 2023

The text reads, "The best way to bypass the economic sanctions. The BRICS Bank in China receives the Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. Recently the Maduro administration formally submitted the application to join the BRICS. A big step."

The Venezuelan side highly appreciates the series of significant global initiatives put forward by China and is willing to continue to strengthen international coordination and cooperation with China, Rodriguez said.

It is an inevitable historical trend for developing countries to stride forward into the international arena, Wang said, adding that China will continue to stand firm with other developing countries and be their reliable partner for development and prosperity.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez also held a meeting with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), in Shanghai.

"On behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, we reiterate the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to contribute to the strengthening of South-South cooperation. We believe in building a new global financial architecture," she said at the NDB headquarters.