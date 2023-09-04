Colombian Government and ELN Finish 4th Cycle of Peace Talks

On Aug. 14, the parties began talks to address the bilateral ceasefire in force until February 2024.

On Monday, the delegations of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will culminate their fourth cycle of peace talks in Caracas, Venezuela.

The ELN delegation was "committed to translating what was agreed upon into humanitarian actions that benefit the communities and neighborhoods most affected by the conflict, as well as those deprived of liberty."

The closing of the fourth round occurs a week after the ELN released a 21-year-old soldier, who was kidnapped on August 20 in the department of Arauca and accused by the guerrillas of having violated the bilateral ceasefire.

The Ombudsman of Colombia Carlos Camargo then called on all illegal armed groups to show good will to achieve peace, particularly those groups that are in the process of negotiating with the administration of President Gustavo Petro.

The Colombian government and the ELN chose Venezuela to begin negotiations in November 2022, when the first cycle of talks was held in Caracas. Subsequently, the parties held cycles of negotiations in Mexico and Havana.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated his support for the Colombian dialogue and assured that peace in the Andean country is "urgent and necessary."