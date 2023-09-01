Venezuela: Yulimar Rojas Gets Gold Medal With 15.15-Meter Jump

In Zurich, the second classified was the Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts with 14.78 meters.

On Thursday, Yulimar Rojas, who is a four-time triple jump world champion, won the gold medal at the Zurich Weltklasse competition in Switzerland.

The athlete achieved in her first jump exactly 15 meters and in her fourth attempt she reached 15.15 meters to secure the gold medal.

Through the social network X, she stated that she will travel to the city of Eugene, in Oregon, in the United States, to participate in a competition on September 16 and 17.

Previously, she will compete in the Brussels Diamond League women's triple jump competition on September 8.

Esta mujer ha sido Campeona Mundial 7 veces consecutivas, Yulimar es venezolana y su más reciente medalla de oro la más sufrida, según sus propias palabras la ha obtenido en Budapest con venezolanos que expresaron es de una belleza indescriptible y sencillez pic.twitter.com/vgQIQGr9Zh — Venezuela������apoya al BRICS �� (@Patria8Querida) September 1, 2023

The text reads, "This woman has been world champion 7 times in a row. Yulimar is Venezuelan and her gold medal in Budapest was the most suffered, according to her own words. Venezuelans expressed that she has an indescribable beauty and simplicity."

After the scare suffered in the final of the World Cup in Budapest, which she won with a jump of 15.08 meters, Yulimar once again demonstrated her quality and potential to achieve an undisputed victory in Zurich.

In this city, the second classified was the Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts with 14.78 meters. The third and fourth places were occupied by the Cubans Liadagmis Povea and Leyanis Perez with 14.73 meters and 14.62 meters, respectively.

Yulimar Rojas holds the world record for women's triple jump, at 15.74 m. She is the current Olympic champion, a four-time World Champion, and three-time World Indoor Champion.