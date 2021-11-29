Venezuelan Supreme Orders Repeat Election in Barinas State

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela announced this Monday the repetition of the regional elections in Barinas next January 9, after the elections of November 21 yielded a close result between Chavismo and the opposition.

The Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has ordered the National Electoral Council (CNE) to hold new elections for Governor in Barinas state for January 9, 2022.

The Supreme Court announced via a bulletin issued this Monday night. It explained that the Electoral Chamber declared the resolution of the constitutional injunction action by which it was resolved to disqualify Freddy Superlano of the exercise of any public office.

Superlano was the candidate of the political organization Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) for the position of Governor of the State of Barinas, during the electoral process of last November 21.

Ruling 79-2021 of the TSJ orders the CNE to call for January 9, 2022, new elections for Governor of the State of Barinas, guaranteeing conditions of equality in the subjects' participation with the right to vote in the federal entity.

The decision indicates that all procedures and acts held in accordance with the Electoral Schedule in the process carried out in the state of Barinas, regarding the election of the Governor on November 21, 2021, are hereby annulled.

The decision adds that a new electoral process is ordered to be carried out in Barinas for the election of the Governor, to guarantee the right to active and passive participation of those who attended the electoral event.

It considers that the condition of ineligibility of Superlano dictated by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic violates the principles of equality, equity, and transparency in the participation of the candidates in the electoral offer as of the voters in the exercise of active suffrage.

Likewise, it orders to notify the National Electoral Council, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and the President of the Legislative Council of the State of Barinas of the present ruling, for the appropriate legal purposes.