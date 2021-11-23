Venezuela Shouldn't Be Subject To Wanton Accusations: China

On Tuesday, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian urged the international community to respect the results of the Venezuelan subnational elections, which ratified the popular support to the Bolivarian revolution led by President Nicolas Maduro.
"This Latin American country's domestic affairs shouldn't be subject to wanton accusation and gross interference by external forces. China calls on all sides to respect Venezuelan people's choice," Zhao said.
"China is constantly committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. We believe the Venezuelan government and people are capable of properly managing their own issues."
On Sunday, Venezuelans elected 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors. In this process, attendance reached 42,26 percent of the citizens called to vote, and opposition political organizations abandoned electoral abstention for the first time since 2017.
The Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) alliance, which is made up of political organizations that support President Nicolas Maduro, obtained 18 out of 23 states in dispute. The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies won 205 out of 335 mayoralties
Latin America’s Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA), the European Union (EU), and the Carter Center have recognized the elections as transparent and reliable. Despite this, President Joe Biden's administration alleges that the subnational elections were fraudulent.
"The United States refuses to accept the resounding defeat of its political allies, whom our people will never support because they back the U.S. economic sanctions and coercive policies against our country,” Venezuela Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia stated.