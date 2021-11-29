President Maduro Seeks New Round of Dialogue with Opposition

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Sunday that he would hold a meeting with opposition leaders to establish a new dialogue process after the regional and municipal elections.

During his Sunday program, he explained that the objective is to emphasize social problems. "Dialogue for action and the solution of specific problems in the states and municipalities," he said.

"I extend my hand to all elected opposition and independent leaders to understand each other and permanent coordination, to take care of peace and work for the solution of problems," he added.

He pointed out that he also held telephone conversations with the elected opposition governors: Manuel Rosales, of Zulia; José Galíndez, of Cojedes; and Morel Rodríguez, of Nueva Esparta.

Maduro reflected on the election day of Sunday 21 and highlighted the Gran Polo Patriótico Simón Bolívar (GPPSB) victory in 90% of the governorships and 63% of the mayoralties.

Furthermore, the oppositions, whose elected authorities must now fulfill all campaign promises, obtained a "good harvest" and "now it is their turn to govern," he stated.

En los próximos días voy a reunirme con los líderes y lideresas electos de la oposición y de los partidos independientes. Vamos a un nuevo diálogo sociopolítico por la Paz, el trabajo y la acción, para la solución de los problemas específicos del Pueblo. ¡Juntos por Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/yYvqu2oeGZ — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 29, 2021

"In the coming days, I will meet with the elected leaders of the opposition and independent parties. Let's go to a new socio-political dialogue for Peace, work and action, to solve the specific problems of the People. Together for Venezuela!"

The Head of State also denounced that the delegation of the European Union (EU) that came to Venezuela to observe the elections in the international monitoring program of the National Electoral Council (CNE) were spies.

"Their participation was to try to tarnish the elections with any adverse event, but two victories were obtained: the efficiency of the electoral system and the ratification of Chavism as the majority," he said.

He reminded that Chavismo lost some spaces as a consequence of the division of those who did not accept the results of the primaries, and in others, "there was a punishment vote."

In the regional and municipal elections, 18 parties won at least one position: the GPPSB obtained 211 mayoralties; the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) 62 and the Alianza Democrática more than 35 mayoralties, among other organizations.