US Peace Activists Arrested at a Hearing With Antony Blinken

CODEPINK members managed to enter the Capitol to demand that the Biden administration stop supporting the genocide in Gaza.

On Tuesday, CODEPINK activists disrupted the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken while he made a presentation before the Senate Appropriations Committee and demanded him to halt Washington's support for Israeli war crimes.

“How can you send more weapons to Israel while it mercilessly bombs Palestinians, including a child every 10 minutes, and levels hospitals, schools, residences," said Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of CODEPINK.

"The American people don't want to fund Israeli war crimes; 66 percent of Americans call for a ceasefire. So who are you representing? The weapons industry? AIPAC? Ceasefire now,” she stressed.

“We must stop giving Israel billions for weapons used to destroy the civilian population of Gaza,” Retired Col. Ann Wright said before being arrested.

BREAKING: Dozens of anti-war activists with @codepink interrupt Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a Senate hearing to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gazapic.twitter.com/eKPOCSyzvA — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) October 31, 2023

“I stand here to invoke the Geneva Convention, which prohibits collective punishment from being waged on civilians,” said David Barrows.

“Our partnership in genocide has turned Gaza into a giant death camp of over two million civilians, almost half of whom are children. Ceasefire now!," he shouted.

About twenty peace activists who were sitting in the room also showed their support for the Palestinians who have been resisting the Israeli bombing of Gaza since October 7.

Wearing shirts with big letters saying GAZA, they held their hands in the air, painted red to symbolize blood that Israel is shedding with the support of the United States and its allies.

Like million of people around the world, CODEPINK activists asked the United States to cease all military aid to Israel and support Palestinians' legal right to return to their homelands.