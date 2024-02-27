Venezuelan President Welcomes Proposals from 7TS National Debate

"We have to patent the method of grassroots democracy, direct democracy, true democracy and the method is the CDA (Consultation, Debate and Action) method," Maduro said.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, praised on Tuesday the joint work of more than 2,500,000 Venezuelans who participated with their proposals in the 2030 agenda for the transformation of the country.

During the inauguration of the "27 de febrero" Acoustic Shell in the Simón Bolívar Park in La Carlota, Miranda state, Maduro received the preliminary proposals of the seven Transformations (7T), generated in the more than 60 thousand grassroots assemblies.

The assemblies were held throughout the country under the method of consultation, debate and action. "We have four weeks of free debate. "We have to patent the method of grassroots democracy, direct democracy, true democracy and the method is the CDA method (Consultation, Debate and Action)," Maduro said.

The President also highlighted the organization of the people to contribute to the new plan of transformations aimed at the economic recovery of the country and the deep social transformation of the homeland.

The tweet reads, "In 21 days they will present the final proposals of the 7Ts towards 2030."

Proportion of Proposals Submitted in Figures

26.7% relate to the social protection network; 24.6% to the transformation of the new economic model; 17.2% to full independence in culture, education, science and technology; and 12.5% to the security and defense, unity and territorial integrity of the homeland.

Likewise, 10.8 % in the field of politics, participation, transformation of the State and popular power; 5.7 % referred to ecology and salvation of the planet and, finally, 2.4 % directed to the world geopolitics of peace and integration of the peoples.

On the occasion, the president recalled the popular rebellion that took place on February 27 and 28, 1989, with the Venezuelan people at the forefront. "Today February 27, we are commemorating 35 years of the popular rebellion against the International Monetary Fund, against neoliberalism. First popular rebellion in the world against neoliberalism (...) 35 years of the most brutal massacre that Venezuela has ever known."

"Through ignorance and disorganization we were dominated, we were plundered, we were oppressed, the people were abused for two centuries. That is why today we have to give thanks to the master, to a man who left us a legacy of a powerful popular power: Hugo Chávez Frías," the president concluded.



