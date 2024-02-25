Türkiye President Recep Erdoğan Will Visit Venezuela This Year

The Turkish FM stressed the need of his nation to advance bilateral relations with Venezuela, especially in the field of energy.

This Saturday Türkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after meeting with Yvan Gil, his counterpart from the South American country, announced that the president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, plans to make an official visit to Venezuela this year.

Gil explained that Presidents Erdoğan and Maduro have led an intense working and cooperation relationship, exchange, and he indicated that trade cooperation is increasing in the import and export of products it’s getting more important.

Hikan experessed to the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro "their will to advance in our bilateral relations," which considers the necessity of his nation to advance in bilateral relations with Venezuela, especially in the field of energy.

In the press conference held this Saturday at the Yellow House, headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, during which Gil highlighted that in 2023, more than $800 million was obtained in trade, and by presidential instruction it is estimated to rise to 3 billion.

Gil announced that they agreed to hold the IV Meeting of the Joint Commission in the following May, in Türkiye as well, "at the invitation of the government of that nation, to work the visit of the Turkish head of state, and the realization of the second business forum to be held in Caracas".

"We are committed to exploring everything that has to do with mining, expanding cooperation in the field of communications. Venezuela has an important area connection, they are eight weekly flights that the Turkish industry has. Cooperation was also studied in the shipbuilding industry, and tourism" said the Venezuelan FM.

On the other hand both chancellors expressed the solidarity of the Bolivarian nation and Türkiye with the situation in the Gaza strip, and Yván Gil recognized that Türkiye will be one of the main allies to achieve the victory of the Palestinian people.