FM of Türkiye Visits Venezuela to Strength Cooperation Ties

On Friday the Türkiye Chancellor met with the President Nicolás Maduro and today with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil to reaffirm the friendship and solidarity between both nations.

This Friday, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, met with the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, as part of his official visit to the country, to strengthen the agenda of cooperation and brotherhood between both nations.

In Caracas, the Venezuelan president welcomed the Turkish diplomat, in addition to the special adviser of the minister, Ambassador Sadik Arslan, the Director General of Bilateral Political Affairs, Ambassador Yaprak Balkan, and the Director General of Foreign Policy, Analysis and Coordination, Esra Toplu.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted in his X account that with an arduous work agenda, concrete agreements and tangible achievements can be achieved that in action and practice are for the shared well-being of both peoples.

Nos complace recibir al Canciller de la República de Türkiye, @HakanFidan, para sostener una importante reunión sobre la cooperación entre nuestros países, especialmente los nuevos proyectos que esperamos concretar en la IV Reunión de la Comisión Mixta agendada para este año. pic.twitter.com/KTCMdHXFQl — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 24, 2024

Cooperation for strengthening in the areas of natural gas exploration fields, oil services, trade and production are the areas in which Türkiye and the Bolivarian Republic seek to close ties of economic cooperation.

On the other hand the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil met this Saturday with his counterpart Hakan Fidan, Gil pointed out in X that they have "coordinated new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples and in the context of the new multipolar world and solidarity."

Many of the new projects that are expected to materialize in the IV Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for this year, stressed out the Venezuelan FM in X.

The high authorities reaffirmed the friendship, the solidarity, the gratitude between the two nations, and above all, the loyalty of both governments for maintaining and building a relationship of agreements and joint projects.