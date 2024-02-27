Illegal Coercive Measures Seriously Affect Venezuelans: FM Gil

The Venezuelan diplomat also denounced that there is an attempt to interfere in his country under the pretext of human rights protection.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil attended the 55th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) in Geneva to denounce the serious consequences that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies cause to the Venezuelan people's well-being and development.

"On behalf of our people and President Nicolas Maduro, we once again strongly denounce the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela, as well as the evident double standard that prevails in this institution regarding the Global South countries," he said.

"There is an attempt to exert control and interfere in the internal affairs of these nations under the pretext of protecting human rights," the Venezuelan diplomat explained and reaffirmed the Bolivarian nation's commitment to international law and principles.

"Venezuela reaffirms its absolute commitment to respect and compliance with international human rights standards and is willing to collaborate closely with the United Nations on initiatives that benefit our population," he said.

Yes, the US dictates, Mr. Spokesperson



Ask Libya, Grenada, Haiti, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine, Venezuela, Iran



Sanctionshttps://t.co/jREGK7wG1j — ራስ ባሪያው Rass Bariaw (@RassBariaw) February 27, 2024

"The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, whose officials in our country tarnished their duty by aligning with coup sectors, must commit not to politicize and work with Venezuelan institutions strictly respecting our sovereignty," Gil stressed.

During the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Venezuelan diplomat also took the opportunity to send a message to the Conference on Disarmament.

"We support all mechanisms for the cessation of violence against peoples, respect for sovereignty, and the construction of a safer and more just world," he said.

"We also highlight our firm commitment and defense of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations as a fundamental step to guarantee the right of peoples to live in peace," the Boliviarian diplomat stressed.