Venezuelan President Maduro Meets Brazilian Cooperation

After President Lula Da Silva' inauguration, Venezuela and Brazil began to develop an agenda to strengthen mutual cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed issues of bilateral cooperation with the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) Director Ruy Carlos Pereira and the business manager of the Brazilian embassy Flavio Helmold Macieira.

In the meeting held in Caracas, the Bolivarian leader also spoke with the coordinator of Humanitarian Cooperation Jose Solla Vasquez Junior and Technical Cooperation for Latin America Coordinator Maria Augusta Montalvao.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, Vice Foreign Minister for Latin America Rander Peña, and legislators Cilia Flores and Nicolas Maduro Guerra were also present.

"I received the ABC team to work on a development agenda that benefits our peoples and strengthens respect for our territories," President Maduro tweeted.



#USA: Twenty-one members of Congress last week called for lifting US sanctions on #Cuba and #Venezuela, including most of the 'Squad'. pic.twitter.com/vLR7qOrhnO — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) May 16, 2023

After President Lula Da Silva' inauguration in January, Venezuela and Brazil began to develop an agenda to strengthen mutual cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Created in 1987, the Brazilian Cooperation Agency's mission is to plan, coordinate, approve, and execute technical cooperation programs and projects in various fields of knowledge.

Its general objective is the economic and social development of Brazil, boosting the capacities of its domestic institutions for the exchange of knowledge with Latin American nations.