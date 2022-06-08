Venezuelan President Maduro Is Received With Honors in Turkey

The Bolivarian leader will analyze with Turkish authorities projects on science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

On Wednesday morning, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received with honors Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who is visiting his country to strengthen bilateral relations and analyze joint projects.

Previously, the Bolivarian leader paid tribute to the father of the Turkish homeland, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, at the Anitkabir mausoleum in Ankara. There Maduro stamped his signature in the visitors' book to record his participation in a parade of honor.

“I am here to pay my respects to Mustafa Kemal, the founder of this great homeland. Long live Turkey, long live Venezuela, long live our saviors,” the Bolivarian president said.

“Today, I will have a busy work agenda with the brother Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I invite you to be attentive and attentive. Important news, announcements, and agreements are coming. The voice of Venezuela is heard in the world,” he added.

Shortly before, the Bolivarian leader also honored the memory of Muhammad, recalling that his death took place on June 8, 632.

Bolivarcı Venezuela Cumhurbaşkanı Nicolas Maduro Moros’u Resmî Karşılama Törenihttps://t.co/1q3pmDGeiM — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) June 8, 2022

The tweet reads, "Official Welcoming Ceremony for the Bolivarian President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Moros."

"On a day like today, the Prophet Muhammad transcended eternity to transform himself into the deep faith and the supreme values of fraternity that characterize the Muslim community. May Muhammad continue to illuminate its paths," Maduro tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan president began a Eurasian tour visiting Turkey where he will talk with authorities on projects related to science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

“It fills me with joy to start this international tour at the lands of the sister Turkish nation. I appreciate the warm welcome and affection you have shown us. I am sure we will consolidate the bonds of union and cooperation between our peoples,” Maduro said.

