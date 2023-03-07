Venezuelan Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Commander Chavez

"He liberated consciences and began a long process of building the socialist society of the 21st century," President Maduro said.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participated in events organized by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of Commander Hugo Chavez.

The ceremony took place in the courtyard of the Bolivarian Military University of Venezuela at Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas, a historic site where a military parade was also held.

"On March 6, we are in the courtyard of the Military Academy where all the dreams of Bolivarian liberation of our people were forged. This place saw the virtuous generation of Bolivarian soldiers grow and train, headed by our commander Hugo Chavez. This courtyard saw the deployment of ideas that would later change everything in our country," Maduro said.

"Chavez liberated consciences and began a long process of building the socialist society of the 21st century," he added, emphasizing that "we are standing, victorious, and advancing."

Today marks 10 years since the passing of Hugo Chávez, leader of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution.



Although Chávez is gone physically, his vision and example live on in his United Socialist Party, and all those who continue to struggle for a socialist and sovereign Venezuela!���� pic.twitter.com/5BoY62NZ5f — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) March 5, 2023

The Venezuelan President then praised the "noble and beautiful Venezuelan people who have never failed in the commitment they assumed before Commander Hugo Chavez, the oath to carry out the Bolivarian Revolution of the 21st century."

To face any eventuality during the development of this revolutionary process, a fundamental element is to "believe in the strength, ethics and spirituality of our people," he pointed out.

"Let no one be mistaken with our revolution... We are here Commander to tell you that our commitment has grown," Maduro concluded.