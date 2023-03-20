Venezuelan Oil Minister Resigns Over Corruption Investigations

"By virtue of the investigations that have been initiated regarding serious acts of corruption in PDVSA; I have made the decision to submit my resignation as Minister of Petroleum," said Tareck El Aissami on his official Twitter account.

The Venezuelan sector vice-president of Economy and Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, announced on Monday his resignation due to the investigations opened for alleged acts of corruption in the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

"By virtue of the investigations that have been opened into serious acts of corruption in PDVSA; I have made the decision to submit my resignation as Minister of Petroleum, with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process," the official said via Twitter.

El Aissami also said, "I place myself at the disposal of the PSUV leadership to support this crusade that President Nicolás Maduro has undertaken against the anti-values that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives."

The National Anti-Corruption Police previously requested the Public Prosecutor's Office to "proceed against a number of people who could be involved in serious acts of administrative corruption and fraudulent embezzlement."

Tal como lo expresó este #20Mar @dcabellor, durante la reunión de la Dirección Nacional del @PartidoPSUV, esta organización está al frente de la lucha contra el flagelo de la corrupción y de cualquier vicio que pueda presentarse. #JuntosContraLasMafias pic.twitter.com/jJsSImgbqv — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) March 20, 2023

As expressed this March 20 by Diosdado Cabello, during the meeting of the National Directorate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), this organization is at the forefront in the fight against the scourge of corruption and any vice that may arise.

The Public Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of the relevant proceedings. In this regard, it said that five national prosecutors with competence in corruption, organized crime, human rights and full competence were appointed.

The alleged acts of corruption involve citizens who exercised functions in the oil sector, the Judiciary and local authorities, according to the National Anticorruption Police.

So far, the president of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas, Cristóbal Cornieles Perre; the fourth anti-terrorist judge, José Maxcimino Márquez; the head of the National Superintendence of Crypto-assets (Sunacrip), Joselit Ramírez and the mayor of the municipality Santos Michelena (Aragua state), Pedro Hernández, have been arrested.

"The United Socialist Party of Venezuela is at the forefront of the fight by precise instructions of our President Nicolás Maduro in the fight against the scourge of corruption and any vice that may arise," said PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello.