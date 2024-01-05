Venezuelan National Assembly to Work for Peace and Development

Bolivarian legislators will promote laws to stimulate the economic participation of communities and workers.

At the inauguration of the 2024-2025 cycle, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez assured that Venezuelan legislators will work in favor of preserving republican peace and approving necessary laws to generate the well-being that the people deserve.

After being reaffirmed as the leader of the Board of Directors, he stated that the National Assembly would coordinate its work with the Executive branch to facilitate the growth of the Venezuelan economy.

Laws will be prioritized to promote citizen participation, monitor judicial transformations, and sponsor inclusive policies to protect the people's rights, which have been violated by the sanctions of the U.S. and European countries.

The Assembly will also work on laws to stimulate the participation of communities and workers, said Rodriguez, who also emphasized that Venezuela has successfully consolidated a growth model that has facilitated a recovery of the gross domestic product since 2021.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country has experienced comprehensive economic growth in the last three years. https://t.co/v7vkfqkrjM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 5, 2024

The National Assembly president recalled that the far-right opposition promoted international sanctions against the Venezuelan people, resulting in an economic slowdown that lasted for several quarters.

He also mentioned that the political opposition that continues to attack the Venezuelan state commits crimes when they violate the Agreements of Barbados, which refer to the protection of Venezuela's assets abroad and the defense of the Guayana Esequiba.

Among those assets are the CITGO oil company and gold held in British banks. Currently, politicians like Juan Guaido continue to plunder these assets instead of contributing to placing them at the service of health and education for the Venezuelans.

Rodriguez emphasized that the Bolivarian state would demand the return of the Emtrasur plane, which is currently held hostage in Argentina due to arbitrary U.S. sanctions.