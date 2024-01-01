    • Live
Venezuela Redeploys Military Resources on its Atlantic Coasts After British Ship Departure

Published 1 January 2024
The Venezuelan authorities have rejected and described as an "act of hostile provocation" the arrival of the British vessel to the coast of Guyana.

The Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, announced this Sunday via X that the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro ordered a defensive action in response to the sending of the British ship last week.

Padrino López specified in X: “Nicolás Maduro has ordered to move to a new phase of the Joint Action Exercise “Sifontes” and to withdraw part of the air-naval resources to their respective bases.”

As well the also Sectoral Vice President of Sovereignty, Security and Peace also extended President Maduro's congratulations to the personnel of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces members of this Task Force who responded to the call to defend the Homeland.

In his post in X, greements, Padrino López warned that “We will remain alert and vigilant against any provocation while we hope that the Argyle a are respected, which today are undoubtedly a guarantee of peace in the region.

Last Sunday, London announced the intention to deploy the patrol boat HMS Trent in the area later this month, not to mention Venezuela or its territorial dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo region.

The British Ministry of Defence reported that "HMS Trent will visit Guyana, a regional ally and partner of the Commonwealth of Nations, later this month as part of a series of missions in the region".

The Venezuelan authorities rejected and described as an "act of hostile provocation" the arrival of the vessel to the coast of Guyana. President Maduro also ordered a general joint action on Thursday in response to the threat posed by the arrival of the vessel.

RT/Xinhua/VTV/teleSURtv
by teleSUR/ACJ
