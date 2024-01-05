In 2023, the Venezuelan legislature approved 50 agreements and 19 laws, created 64 parliamentary friendship groups, and formed six special commissions.

On Friday, the Venezuelan National Assembly will elect its new board of directors to begin its fourth and penultimate year of legislature.

Since January 2023, the National Assembly board has been made up of its president Jorge Rodriguez, first vice president Pedro Infante, and second vice president America Perez.

The current Venezuelan legislature is made up of 277 lawmakers, among whom are 256 politicians from the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, a coalition of progressive organizations founded by the late President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013).

The National Assembly also includes 20 opposition politicians and a legislator from the Popular Revolutionary Alternative, a left-wing group that is not part of the Patriotic Pole.

Over two decades of US attempts to destabilize the Bolivarian Process culminated in economic warfare. Despite not achieving their goals, this tactic hindered crucial gains and favored multinational corporations. For deeper insights: https://t.co/fYkAYacvjm pic.twitter.com/1INoaUxFi1 — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) January 4, 2024

Among the achievements made by the Venezuelan legislature over the last year are the selection of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and the National Electoral Council (CNE).

It also approved 50 agreements and 19 laws, created 64 parliamentary friendship groups, and formed six special commissions.

One day before the new parliamentary sessions begin, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with the Patriotic Pole to analyze the prospects for future parliamentary action.

"Giving a good start to the year 2024, I met with the Homeland Block legislators. We reviewed these years in the Legislative branch to analyze and establish strategic routes for this new legislative year," he said.