The Venezuelan Economy is Growing Integrally: President Maduro

The Bolivarian leader highlighted that the economic recovery process has been sustained since 2021.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country has experienced comprehensive economic growth in the last three years.

"2021, 2022, and 2023 have marked the beginning of a process of recovery and comprehensive economic growth for our country and the social life of our people," he said during a meeting with legislators from the "Bloc of the Homeland."

Maduro also emphasized the role of the National Assembly in the Venezuelan political, economic, and social transformation and thanked legislators for their contribution to the liberation of diplomat Alex Saab from the kidnapping perpetrated by the United States.

"Once again, I want to thank comrades Jorge Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez, who, amid their multiple responsibilities always fulfilled punctually, were the architects of the rescue of the kidnapping that Alex Saab endured for three and a half years," he said.

Alex Saab, Venezuela's Special Envoy for humanitarian affairs, was released in a prisoner exchange after serving 3 years in US prison.



Saab was targeted for procuring food, medicine and fuel to Venezuela that US sanctions tried to choke off.



In return, Venezuela released… pic.twitter.com/u08uOktdea — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) December 21, 2023

On Friday, legislators will install the board of directors of the National Assembly for the 2024-2025 period. In light of the beginning of the penultimate year of the current legislature, Maduro recalled the legislative history of the last decade.

He pointed out that Venezuela "paid dearly" for the triumph of the far-right opposition in the 2015 parliamentary elections, which facilitated a process of economic aggression, threats of invasion, and institutional self-destruction.

Therefore, the Bolivarian leader called for raising combative and nationalist morale so that the "people remain united, mobilized, organized, and empowered" to avoid circumstances like those that began in 2015.

"The headquarters of the Venezuelan Parliament is called the Federal Legislative Palace and is Caracas, not in Miami," Maduro said, reaffirming the sovereign will of the Venezuelans.