Venezuelan Legislators To Appoint New Electoral Authorities

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan National Assembly declared itself in a permanent session to appoint new members to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The lawmakers unanimously approved the declaration of a "permanent session" for the selection of the CNE's five principal members and ten alternate members.

"We have some unfinished business. We're not leaving here until we choose the new Electoral Council," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez stressed.

The declaration of a permanent session is made when there is a pending matter that requires attention. This decision is reached through a favorable vote by the majority of lawmakers and involves the necessary work sessions to address the issue that prompted the declaration.

On July 31st, the National Assembly's Electoral Nominations Committee released the list of 153 individuals nominated to become members of the electoral authority.

After conducting personal interviews and considering written objections, the committee narrowed down the candidate list to 104 individuals eligible to serve as CNE members.

The National Assembly now holds the responsibility of selecting 15 members out of 104 candidates who meet the requirements stipulated by Constitution and the electoral law. The Venezuelan lawmakers have up to ten days to accomplish this task.