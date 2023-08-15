Peace in Colombia Cannot Be Postponed, President Maduro Says

"The peace of Colombia is the peace of South America!," the Venezuelan president stressed.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated his support for the fourth cycle of peace negotiations between the Colombian State and the National Liberation Army (ELN), which is taking place in Venezuelan territory.

"Venezuela and the Bolivarian government ratify their goodwill and willingness to help Colombia build its Total Peace," he said.

"Peace in Colombia cannot be postponed. It is urgent. The peace of Colombia is the peace of South America!" he stressed during his weekly TV program "With Maduro +."

"If I could have a magic wand to work a miracle, I would touch the heads and the spirit of all the Colombian armed actors to sow values of peace," said Maduro, who previously welcomed the delegations to the peace dialogue and the guarantor countries.

Colombia’s government has entered a six-month ceasefire with the ELN, the country’s last active leftist guerrilla group, as part of an initiative the government is calling “total peace.” CGTN’s Michelle Begue shares the story from Bogota. #CGTNnews #CGTNAmerica pic.twitter.com/goasIk5Iq4 — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 6, 2023

On Monday, the representatives of the Colombian State and the ELN began negotiations to develop previously signed agreements, among which are the 180-day ceasefire that came into force on August 3.

"As the guarantor country and host of this fourth cycle of negotiations, Venezuela will put all its efforts, together with Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, and Norway as guarantor countries, as well as with the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia and the Catholic Church,” the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

For their part, the delegations of the Colombian State and the ELN expressed "immense gratitude" to Venezuela, where they began the first cycle of peace talks in November 2022.