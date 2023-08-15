US, Main Threat to Peace in Latam - Venezuelan Defense Minister

The increase of U.S. military activity in the region implies the intention to keep Latin America subordinated to its interests, said Vladimir Padrino López.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, said on Tuesday that the U.S. constitutes the main threat to peace in Latin America and denounced its intentions to destabilize the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Padrino López intervened via videoconference at the XI International Security Conference in Moscow, held within the framework of the Army 2023 international military-technical forum.

"In the face of these destabilizing factors, I dare to say: the main threat to security and peace in Latin America are the actions carried out by the United States at the political, economic and military levels to try to maintain its decadent hegemony," said the Venezuelan minister.

The military chief pointed out that, so far this year, Washington has deployed 11 military exercises in the region through the Southern Command and denounced that the increase in military activity implies the intention of keeping Latin America subordinated to its interests.

���� #Venezuela | “Estados Unidos es la peor amenaza para la paz de latinoamerica”, — Ministro de Defensa General en Jefe Vladímir Padrino Lopez. pic.twitter.com/V7UuGxAuGG — JEy! (@JEy_Pz) August 15, 2023

The tweet reads, "The United States is the worst threat to peace in Latin America, - Defense Minister General in Chief Vladimir Padrino Lopez."

The official also rejected that the North American power, through its companies and its total deployment, always intends to "violate the sovereignty of Latin American and Caribbean States."

In recent days, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that Washington is leading a new plan to destabilize the region, promoting acts of political violence in different nations.

In this regard, the President instructed the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to maintain national unity and preserve the peace of the Republic as a State priority in view of the presidential elections scheduled for next year in Venezuela.