    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Venezuelan Lawmakers Accompany Nicaraguan Elections

  • Statue of the revolutionary Cesar Sandino, Nicaragua, 2021.

    Statue of the revolutionary Cesar Sandino, Nicaragua, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @blkagendareport

Published 7 November 2021
Opinion

On Saturday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council accredited over 200 Latin American and European legislators as companions for the general elections.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) announced that lawmakers Julio Chavez, Marelis Perez, and Fernando Soto traveled to Managua to participate as international companions in the Nicaraguan elections, which are held this Sunday.

RELATED:

Cuba Sends New Shipment of Soberana 02 Vaccines to Nicaragua

"By doing so, they assume their commitment to solidarity and inform the world that the Nicaraguan people are on their feet, with joy and enthusiasm for the elections," the PSUV said.

Referring to the elections, lawmaker Chavez expressed his confidence that the will of the Nicaraguan people will prevail despite international pressure and manipulation.

“From a historical perspective and with joy, the Nicaraguans have assumed the construction of a different path. And they does it with peace, tranquility, and respect for the self-determination of the peoples,” he said.

"From the land of Bolivar, Hugo Chavez, and our president Nicolas Maduro, we want to very respectfully accompany the Nicaraguan people in the lesson that they will undoubtedly give on Sunday," he added.

On Saturday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) accredited over 200 Latin American and European legislators as companions for the general elections.

In this democratic process, 4,478,334 Nicaraguans will elect president and vice president for the period 2022-2027. Citizens will also renew their representatives to the National Assembly and the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).

Tags

Nicaragua Elections Venezuela PSUV

People

Julio Chavez

PSUV
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.