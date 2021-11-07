Venezuelan Lawmakers Accompany Nicaraguan Elections

On Saturday, Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council accredited over 200 Latin American and European legislators as companions for the general elections.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) announced that lawmakers Julio Chavez, Marelis Perez, and Fernando Soto traveled to Managua to participate as international companions in the Nicaraguan elections, which are held this Sunday.

"By doing so, they assume their commitment to solidarity and inform the world that the Nicaraguan people are on their feet, with joy and enthusiasm for the elections," the PSUV said.

Referring to the elections, lawmaker Chavez expressed his confidence that the will of the Nicaraguan people will prevail despite international pressure and manipulation.

“From a historical perspective and with joy, the Nicaraguans have assumed the construction of a different path. And they does it with peace, tranquility, and respect for the self-determination of the peoples,” he said.

'The reason the elites and the establishment are hell-bent on discontinuing #Nicaragua’s revolution is because it shows the potential of a system different from capitalism' - Dakotah Lilly https://t.co/aRAo2BYdUX — AMERICAN WATCHER ☭ (@joshuamills044) November 6, 2021

"From the land of Bolivar, Hugo Chavez, and our president Nicolas Maduro, we want to very respectfully accompany the Nicaraguan people in the lesson that they will undoubtedly give on Sunday," he added.

In this democratic process, 4,478,334 Nicaraguans will elect president and vice president for the period 2022-2027. Citizens will also renew their representatives to the National Assembly and the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).