The presidential candidates are Daniel Ortega (Sandinista National Liberation Front), Walter Espinoza (Constitutional Liberal Party), Mauricio Orue (Independent Liberal Party), Marcelo Montiel (Liberal Alliance Party), Guillermo Osorno (Christian Road Party), and Gerson Gutierrez (Alliance for the Republic).

In advance of the Nov. 7 elections, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) reminded the Nicaraguans that the "electoral silence" period starts at midnight on Thursday.

During this stage of the process, the mass media will remain at the disposal of the CSE for the transmission of news related to the election of president, vice president, lawmakers, and Central American Parliament representatives.

Among the parties competing for the Presidency of the Republic are the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Nicaragua's Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC), the Party of the Christian Road (CCN), Liberal Alliance Party (ALN), the Independent Liberal Party (PLI), and the Alliance for the Republic (APRE).

On Monday, the CSE began the distribution of the electoral kits containing votation records, lists, and ballots. Previously, the authorities had delivered around 26,000 electoral prosecutor credentials to each of the participating parties.

���� À 3 jours des élections générales au Nicaragua, le Front Sandiniste de Libération Nationale (FSLN) est crédité de 70,7% des intentions de vote.



L'impérialisme ���� est déjà à la manœuvre pour déstabiliser le Nicaragua.



The meme reads, "Three days before the general elections in Nicaragua, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) has 70.7 percent of the voting intentions. The U.S. imperialism is already maneuvering to destabilize Nicaragua."

From Nov, 5 to 12, the National Police will regulate traffic in the vicinity of the voting centers and will control the carrying of weapons. During these days, authorities will not allow the transfer of toxic chemicals or explosives or the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places.

President Daniel Ortega, a former FSLN guerrilla fighter, will seek re-election on Sunday. Other candidates are lawmaker Walter Espinoza (Constitutional Liberal Party), theologian Mauricio Orue (Independent Liberal Party), public notary Marcelo Montiel (Liberal Alliance Party), pastor Guillermo Osorno (Party of the Christian Road), and lawyer Gerson Gutierrez (Alliance for the Republic).

The CSE authorities also recalled that citizens carrying any type of party propaganda will not be allowed to enter voting centers. On Nov. 7, voting will not be permitted using a photocopy of an ID or photocopy of a supplementary voting document from previous elections.