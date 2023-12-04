Venezuelan Govt. Congratulates Citizens on Referendum Results

The consultative referendum constituted "a great victory of national unity, in which there are no winners or losers, but an extraordinary triumph of Venezuela," said the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor's Office in a statement.

The All Venezuela campaign command congratulated on Monday the Venezuelan people for the results achieved in Sunday's consultative referendum, in a day it considered extraordinary, different and atypical.

Héctor Rodríguez, responsible for broad alliances and micro-campaigns of the group, highlighted in a press conference that the popular consultation culminated yesterday in "an extraordinary day of national unity" and thanked the more than 10 million 500 thousand Venezuelans who turned out to vote.

The sovereignty of the country won because we gave "a clear message of national unity for the defense of integrity" and remarked that the campaign taught "much more about our history, rights, geography, territory and integrity."

The governor of the state of Miranda pointed out that now the obligation of all citizens and institutions is to "absolutely obey" the mandate given by the Venezuelan people yesterday.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro congratulated all the citizens who participated in the planning and execution of a democratic event through which the people spoke out overwhelmingly in favor of defending the nation's territorial historical heritage. https://t.co/JgRtDt0D1R — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 4, 2023

Furthermore, the secretary of spokesperson and social networks of the Venezuela Toda campaign command, Génesis Garvett, signified the message of "unity and peace" given to the world with the results of the referendum, the seventh since the arrival of the Revolution.

He stressed that this Sunday's electoral act "opens a new era" and constitutes a transcendental event for the western hemisphere, and also highlighted its "civility and neatness."

Moreover, in an official statement last night before a crowd at the National Stadium in Providence, the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, said that no propaganda or "lie will put fear in my heart or the hearts of Guyanese" and assured that the people "will not allow themselves to be trampled."

The President urged to "honor the order" of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of last week, in which the UN tribunal asked both parties to refrain from any action that could "aggravate or widen the territorial dispute" over Essequiba Guyana.

In its resolution, approved unanimously by the judges, the ICJ also notified that Caracas "shall refrain from taking any action that could modify the situation currently prevailing in the disputed territory" and that "Guyana administers and exercises control over that area."

Venezuela reiterated in a communiqué that it will firmly maintain its unwavering defense of international legality and of the Geneva Agreement as "the only legal instrument" that allows for reaching a practical and satisfactory solution for both parties, through friendly, political and peaceful negotiations.