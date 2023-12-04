President Maduro: Venezuela Starts a Powerful Historical Stage

"Long live the victory of the people in a historic consultative referendum that has put Venezuela on its feet!” he said.

On Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro announced the beginning of a "new and powerful stage" in the claim of Venezuela over its historical territorial heritage.

Before thousands of people gathered in Bolivar Square in Caracas, Maduro took stock of the results of the referendum through which the vast majority of voters supported the creation of the twenty-fourth Venezuelan state, namely, the Guayana Esequiba state.

“We have taken the first steps of a new historical stage to fight for what is ours and recover what the liberators left us, the Guayana Esequiba. The Venezuelan people have spoken loud and clear! This victory belongs to all the Venezuelan people without discrimination or partisanship,” the Bolivarian leader stressed.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Venezuela celebrated the historic referendum with cultural activities. pic.twitter.com/4CudpTBuIn — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 4, 2023

“We have taken the first steps on the path of a national unity that is necessary for many things. Unite everything that can be united for the homeland and for the future of Venezuela. And, in the case of today's historic referendum, unite everything that can be united to fight for our Guayana Esequiba and for peace,” President Maduro stated.

“It has been a wonderful journey since September 21 when the National Assembly responded to the insolence of ExxonMobil and the government of Guyana which intend to divide the Venezuelan sea and the sea that has yet to be delimited," he added.

"The insolence of trying to use the Guayana Esequiba territory that is in controversy to set up bases for the U.S. Southern Command targeting Venezuela,” the Bolivarian leader concluded.