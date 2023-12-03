    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: The Yanomami People Vote in Essequibo Referendum

  • Indigenous people wait to vote in the Essequibo referendum, Dec. 8, 2023.

    Indigenous people wait to vote in the Essequibo referendum, Dec. 8, 2023. | Photo: X/ @vladimirpadrino

Published 3 December 2023
Opinion

“Indigenous peoples have come to the homeland's call to defend Guayana Esequiba," the Venezuelan Defense Minister Padrino commented.

On Sunday, the Yanomami people went out to vote in Parima B, a community located in Alto Orinoco 15 kilometers from the border with Brazil.

“Today, the Indigenous peoples have come to the homeland's call to defend Guayana Esequiba. They, who are the original settlers of the 'lands of many waters', are the protagonists in this fight. Let's go!, the Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino commented on social networks.

The high levels of participation of the Yanomami Indigenous People did not go unnoticed by other Venezuelan social and institutional actors either.

“From the Alto Orinoco, the true owners of the territory came out to defend their space. Our Yanomami brothers are exercising their right to vote because Essequibo is ours,” the Aragua State’s Health Corporation posted.

by teleSUR/ JF
