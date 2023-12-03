Venezuela: Extend Voting Hours on Essequibo Referendum

Venezuela shows up to the world they have one of the better electoral systems: Amoroso said.

Elvis Amoroso, president of the Electoral National Council, said to press this afternoon that the able voting time will be extended by two hours more.

''All Venezuelan people's behavior has been excellent, exemplary for the whole world. I want to say to everybody who is exercising their vote right now, that can go on with confidence. '' Expressed the CNE president to the Venezuelan people.

Amoroso said that once the voting time ended, immediately, the CNE will announce the Referendums answers and some important facts that people and the world are waiting for.

He highlighted, again, that Venezuela shows up in the world they have one of the better electoral systems, with advanced technologies and a sorprising transparency.

Which are the five Referendum questions?

1. Do you agree to reject, through all legal means, the fraudulent imposition of the Paris Arbitral Award of 1899 that seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2. Do you support the Geneva Agreement of 1966 as the only valid legal instrument to achieve a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3. Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Territorial Justice to resolve the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba?

4. Do you agree to oppose, through all legal means, Guyana's attempt to unilaterally assert control over the ocean pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of International Law?

5. Do you agree with the creation of the state of Guayana Esequiba and the implementation of an accelerated plan for the comprehensive care of the current and future population of that territory, including, among other things, granting citizenship and Venezuelan identity cards, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, thereby incorporating said state into the map of Venezuelan territory?