Venezuelan Govt Rejects New US Measure Against the Country

UN acknowledged the U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela motivate their citizens to migrate to other countries seeking for better economic conditions.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza on Monday rejected Washington's decision to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to migrants from this South American nation in the U.S.

"The next step of U.S. President Joe Biden should be to lift all arbitrary sanctions that generate pain and suffering in the Venezuelan people, as the United Nations (UN) urged," Arreaza tweeted.

The Minister also rejected a message from Colombia's President Ivan Duque, who compared the White House move to Bogota's recent decision to open its borders to Venezuelan migrants.

"Duque squanders hypocrisy. He has promoted the blockade and the suffering of our people, refuses to vaccinate migrants, and endorses violent plans in his territory to attack Venezuela," Arreaza said.

#Venezuela | The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will allow 320,000 Venezuelans living in the US to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), letting them stay for 18 months due to what senior administration officials call "turmoil" in Venezuela.https://t.co/Ns9sHnobsm — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 9, 2021

Recently, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro asserted that the temporary protection status for Venezuelans issued by the Duke administration is an act to ingratiate himself with Biden. On Monday, the Biden administration issued this status to the nearly 300,000 Venezuelans living illegally in the U.S. The measure, which will be in effect until September 2022, "will allow Venezuelan migrants to remain in the U.S. until their country resumes the democratic course," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated. On February 12, United Nations special rapporteur Alena Douhan acknowledged that the U.S. coercive measures against Venezuela motivate their citizens to migrate to other countries seeking for better economic conditions.