Venezuelan Government and the Opposition Resume Talks in Mexico

The negotiations restarted after the Norwegian delegation reaffirmed its impartiality as a mediator given accusing statements by Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg on Venezuelan people's human rights.

On Sunday, officials from the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition sectors' representatives grouped in the Unitary Platform began the 3rd round of political negotiations in Mexico.

Previously, the Head of the Bolivarian delegation Jorge Rodriguez informed that differences had been overcome with the Norwegian mediation delegation, following critiques by Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the United Nations (UN) on human rights issues in the South American nation.

"Norway reaffirms its commitment to the Venezuelan negotiation process in Mexico, acting as an impartial facilitator. We emphasize that the recent statement in the UN should not be interpreted as inconsistent with that. Our role depends on the full confidence of the parties," Norway's Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Rodriguez also denied slanderous actions by the opposition representation, which announced that President Maduro's representatives would not attend the talks.

Highlighting that over 70,000 opposition candidates will run on Nov. 21 subnational elections, the Bolivarian delegation insisted that permanent contacts continue with all sectors of the Venezuelan opposition.

Negotiations between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition sectors started on Aug. 13 with the support of representatives from Norway, Russia, and the Netherlands.

Besides a Memorandum of Understanding to negotiate intensively, comprehensively, and peacefully, the parties agreed on the ratification and defense of Venezuela's sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba and the social protection of Venezuelans.