Venezuela Seeks Extradition of Hugo Carvajal, Detained in Spain

The Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) requested the Court initiate the active extradition procedure against Venezuelan general Hugo Carvajal, who is detained in Spain.

This was informed by the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, this Thursday in a press conference. He pointed out that the request for the initiation of the procedure was made this September 21.

"Carvajal was part of the so-called Operation Constitution, a conspiracy to attempt against the life of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, and to carry out selective assassinations of political leaders (...) So he has an arrest warrant and an extradition request approved by the Venezuelan justice since 2019," he added.

#EnVideo��| Fiscal @TarekWiliamSaab recordó que el 21 de septiembre de 2021 fue solicitado el inicio del procedimiento de extradición activa de Hugo Carvajal, quien se encuentra en España

— VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) September 23, 2021

"Prosecutor @TarekWiliamSaab recalled that on September 21, 2021, a request was made to initiate the active extradition procedure for Hugo Carvajal, who is in Spain."

The Attorney General of the Republic indicated that for the criminal acts of Operation Constitution, there are 11 detainees and seven arrest warrants to be executed, among them that of Hugo Carvajal, with an arrest warrant requested on February 26, 2019.