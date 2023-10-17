Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Dialogues

On Tuesday, delegations from the Venezuelan government and the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) arrived in Bidgetown in Barbados to resume talks, after 11 months on hold.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez heads the negotiating group sent by the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

This delegation also includes Labor Minister Francisco Torrealba, the secretary of the National Human Rights Council Larry Devoe, and lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra.

The Venezuelan government delegation is also made up of Camila Fabri, the wife of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab who has been imprisoned in the United States for two years.

Washington’s sanctions relief has been exclusively directed at helping US and European companies to recoup unpaid debt from Caracas while the blockade against the Caribbean nation remains intact. https://t.co/KxM1zN7qjm — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) October 16, 2023

On Monday, President Maduro assured that his administration will sign beneficial agreements with the opposition to establish guarantees in the 2024 presidential elections.

Among them are measures such as audits, use of fingerprint machines, and other legal regulations and technological procedures contemplated by Venezuelan institutions and laws.

The dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the opposition had three rounds in Mexico. Their last meeting took place in November 2022, when the parties signed an agreement whose objective was the recovery of Venezuelan State's assets blocked in the international financial system.

Later, however, the dialogues between the parties froze again, which prevented what was agreed in Mexico from being materialized.