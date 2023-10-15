Maduro Holds Phone Conversation With Palestinian Counterpart

The Venezuelan Government has condemned since the beginning of the escalation the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a telephone conversation this Sunday with the President of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmud Abbas, on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

President Abbas reported in detail the development of events, as well as the diplomatic deployment of the Palestinian National Authority, as the leadership body.

The Palestinian Authority is committed to peace, dialogue and respect for the agreements signed between the parties, which have been systematically ignored by the Israeli side, Abbas said.

For his part, the Venezuelan president expressed his unconditional support for the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to Israeli bombardment since October 7, when the recent escalation between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) broke out.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a phone call today with the Palestinian National Authority Mahmud Abbas, addressing the terrible situation in the Gaza Strip after the indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population by Israel. pic.twitter.com/72E5gGcLB9 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 15, 2023

Both leaders agreed in demanding an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian channel of aid to the population. They denounced that the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip has crossed the line of respect for international humanitarian law and violated international agreements.

Maduro and Abbas also agreed on the reestablishment of international legality, through compliance with the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and respect for the commitments of the parties in each of the negotiations carried out.

Furthermore, they agree to urge the international community and the UN authorities to assume the role of guarantors of this legality, as the only way to achieve peace and fulfill the mandate of Palestinian state-building.

#Comunicado: El presidente @NicolasMaduro, ha conversado telefónicamente con el Presidente de la Autoridad Nacional Palestina, Mahmud Abbas, abordando la terrible situación en la Franja de Gaza, luego de los ataques indiscriminados a la población civil. Han coincidido en exigir… pic.twitter.com/WkwP4PD1IH — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 15, 2023

In this regard, the Venezuelan president informed of the shipment of more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in the coming days, in a plan of direct and constant support to the Palestinian people, through the established humanitarian channels.

We, as @UNRWA, are mourning the loss of 14 colleagues.



At least 400,000 people are now displaced in our schools & buildings in��#Gaza



Old people, children, pregnant women, people with disabilities are just being deprived of their basic human dignity. This is a total disgrace. pic.twitter.com/JWBfx3wMpx — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 15, 2023

Water, fuel and electricity cuts, as well as the collapse of the sanitation system, add to the constant bombardment against the Palestinian territory on the ninth day of escalation.

The indiscriminate attacks against the civilian population by Israel have left 2,600 Palestinians dead and 9,600 injured, according to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. On the Israeli side, the i24News television channel reports a death toll of 1,400.